LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.86.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $364.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.03. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $205.26 and a 12-month high of $385.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.