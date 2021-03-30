LPL Financial LLC Purchases 15,103 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Maximus worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Maximus by 1,675.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 372.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMS opened at $88.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.30. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $90.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.46 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

