LPL Financial LLC Purchases 3,164 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $135.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $80.17 and a 52-week high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

