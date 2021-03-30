LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,606 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 9.13% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 50.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 45,505 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $61.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

