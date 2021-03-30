Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $478.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $490.00 to $478.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $387.19.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $316.16 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $177.77 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.26 and its 200-day moving average is $335.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.