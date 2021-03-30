Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 153.1% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:LMGDF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. 74,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,333. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67. Lumina Gold has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.91.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Cangrejos project consisting of 10 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

