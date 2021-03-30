Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives $62.76 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.76.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,202,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,413,415 shares of company stock worth $285,382,065. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Lyft by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Lyft by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Lyft by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lyft by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 428,934 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.57. The stock had a trading volume of 111,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,183,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00. Lyft has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

