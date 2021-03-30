Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Director A. Akiva Katz Purchases 345,963 Shares

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Director A. Akiva Katz bought 345,963 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,369,345.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,806.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A. Akiva Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, A. Akiva Katz purchased 442,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.51 per share, with a total value of $6,413,420.00.

Shares of CLI opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Mack-Cali Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 10.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

