Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Short Interest Up 187.5% in March

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the February 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.66. 290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,473. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 67,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

