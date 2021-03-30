Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.61.

M has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Insiders have sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth $25,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

