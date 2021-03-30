MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Cut to “Neutral” at Vertical Research

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was downgraded by research analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MagnaChip Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

MX stock opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. The firm had revenue of $142.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. Analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,585,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,952,000 after buying an additional 655,792 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 256.2% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 639,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 460,133 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,460,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 104.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 237,229 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 121,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

