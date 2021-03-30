Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Shares of MAIN opened at $39.15 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.68 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.44.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 120,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

