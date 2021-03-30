Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $318,088,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,857 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6,128.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,193,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,209 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,269,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,486,000 after purchasing an additional 910,000 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.56. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

