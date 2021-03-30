Mariner LLC Acquires 2,167 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,322,000 after purchasing an additional 579,210 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,512,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 14,782 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,285,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,600,000 after acquiring an additional 272,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $39.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.67.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

