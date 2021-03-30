Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.07% of Sanderson Farms worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAFM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

In related news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SAFM opened at $156.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.74 and a 12 month high of $167.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 124.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $909.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

