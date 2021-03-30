Mariner LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,830,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,234,000 after buying an additional 465,674 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,265,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 596,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after buying an additional 350,929 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 288.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 446,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after buying an additional 331,298 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $122.16 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.62.

