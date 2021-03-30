Mariner LLC Increases Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.07% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,017,000 after buying an additional 274,703 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,470.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,815,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,551 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,780,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,545,000 after buying an additional 300,616 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,952,000 after buying an additional 93,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,399,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,474,000 after buying an additional 97,850 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIW stock opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.92. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

