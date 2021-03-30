Mariner LLC Increases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Realty Income by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,570 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,901,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 837,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,093,000 after buying an additional 299,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after buying an additional 21,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $66.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.