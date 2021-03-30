Mariner LLC Sells 1,843 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

Shares of D opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3,835.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.27.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

