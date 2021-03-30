Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the February 28th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAKSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Marks and Spencer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Marks and Spencer Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.20. 11,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,170. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

