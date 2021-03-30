Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stake Boosted by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.69. 214,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,301,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.44.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,719 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

