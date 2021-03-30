Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Issues Earnings Results

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Matinas BioPharma stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. Matinas BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 3.00.

MTNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 29th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

