Matrix AI Network Price Down 17.4% Over Last Week (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $23.80 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matrix AI Network token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

