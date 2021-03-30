Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) fell 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 42,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 54,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28.

About Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications and reservations in Finland.

