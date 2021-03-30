Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Position Lowered by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lessened its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,725 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,965,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,281,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,731,000 after buying an additional 185,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 439.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 163,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,318,000 after buying an additional 133,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $1,417,881.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,483,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,788,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 19,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $2,790,399.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $98,937,086.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,942 shares of company stock worth $36,097,027. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MEDP traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.37. 3,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,057. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.26. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $177.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.67.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

