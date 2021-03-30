MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

MEIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Shares of MEIP opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $4.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $100,750.00. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 37,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.