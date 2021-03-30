Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 336,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,527,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,637,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,344,000 after buying an additional 1,222,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

MRK traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,153,706. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $195.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

