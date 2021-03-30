Meter Governance (MTRG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.64 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $14.48 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance token can now be purchased for about $6.25 or 0.00010543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00058340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.58 or 0.00211935 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.92 or 0.00914546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00050936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00076414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00030998 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Token Trading

