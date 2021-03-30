Metro (TSE:MRU) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.86

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$58.86 and traded as low as C$57.33. Metro shares last traded at C$57.87, with a volume of 659,675 shares changing hands.

MRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Metro from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The stock has a market cap of C$14.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$58.86.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Metro Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Metro’s payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Metro Company Profile (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

