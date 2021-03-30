Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Up to $7.55

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.55, but opened at $7.84. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 20,904 shares traded.

MFGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. BNP Paribas cut Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Micro Focus International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,077,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 587,357 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Micro Focus International by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 706,700 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Micro Focus International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 401,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 39,275 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Micro Focus International by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Micro Focus International by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,067 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

