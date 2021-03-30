Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP April S. Arnzen Sells 8,300 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.34 and a 200 day moving average of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.30.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

