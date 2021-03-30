MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Acquires 547 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

