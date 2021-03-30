MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Acquires 966 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 680,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $128,814,000 after buying an additional 30,134 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $443,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.56.

Shares of UNP opened at $222.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $132.50 and a 52-week high of $223.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

