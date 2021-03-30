MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,375 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Johnson Rice restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $73.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.61 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

