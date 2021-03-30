MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after buying an additional 121,374 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,332,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 13.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $118.01 on Tuesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $117.56 and a 1-year high of $124.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.51.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.