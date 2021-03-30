Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports.

MIST traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,034. The company has a market capitalization of $178.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 4.20. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

