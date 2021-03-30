Mirrored Tesla Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a total market cap of $39.73 million and $737,780.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be bought for $636.30 or 0.01076870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Tesla alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00057748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.65 or 0.00251581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.01 or 0.00910525 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00049982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00075718 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00030933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Token Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 62,438 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol.

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Tesla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.