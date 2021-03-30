Mission Produce, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on March 30th (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mission Produce’s (NASDAQ:AVO) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 30th. Mission Produce had issued 8,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $96,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVO. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mission Produce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Shares of AVO stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Mission Produce has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.16.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mission Produce will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVO. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

