Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at $324,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after buying an additional 123,116 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 29.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 42,439 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,373 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $730,401.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,606.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $607.44 million, a PE ratio of 79.06 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $19.88.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

