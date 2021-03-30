ModiHost 1-Day Volume Reaches $14,901.00 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, ModiHost has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One ModiHost token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. ModiHost has a market cap of $191,360.82 and approximately $14,901.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00021934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00047285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,770.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.46 or 0.00644800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000893 BTC.

About ModiHost

AIM is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 tokens. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal. ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io. The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost.

Buying and Selling ModiHost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars.

