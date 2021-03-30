Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 345,487 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,546,000 after acquiring an additional 25,686 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 29,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.57.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TAP. Cowen upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

