Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,630,000 after buying an additional 737,757 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,594 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 836,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $340.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 103.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.05%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.48, for a total transaction of $664,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,683,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 3,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,416 shares of company stock valued at $94,669,312. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

