Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,817,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $257,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 12,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $422,672,000 after purchasing an additional 376,166 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $56.44 and a twelve month high of $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average of $83.53.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $276,745.74. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,890,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,560 shares of company stock worth $28,900,946. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

