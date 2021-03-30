Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,730,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617,072 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.89% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $293,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $154,213,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $866,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,682,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 30,546 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $34,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,035.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $233,095.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 347,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,756.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,138. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.57. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The company had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

