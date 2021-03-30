Morgan Stanley Boosts The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $160.00

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.53.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $153.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.21 and its 200-day moving average is $134.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $161.18. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,825,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $931,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 77,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

