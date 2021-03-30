Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999,812 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 519,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Norfolk Southern worth $237,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC stock opened at $270.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $136.65 and a 12-month high of $273.88. The company has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.72.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.58.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.