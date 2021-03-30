Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,589,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $250,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 298.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of IUSB opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.08. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $55.19.

