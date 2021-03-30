Morgan Stanley Has $280.46 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 92.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,441,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $280,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.75.

