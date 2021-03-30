Morgan Stanley Has $300.04 Million Stock Holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,967,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sony were worth $300,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in Sony during the 4th quarter worth $10,182,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sony by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sony by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Sony by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sony stock opened at $106.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $130.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sony Co. has a 52 week low of $56.65 and a 52 week high of $118.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.29.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.84. Sony had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sony Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

