Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,536,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $229,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $94.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $104.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.46.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Argus raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.87.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

